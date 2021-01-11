49ers President offers Levi’s Stadium as potential vaccination center

Coronavirus

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors shared a letter it received offering Levi's Stadium as a potential vaccination site.

The letter from San Francisco 49ers President Al Guido comes as Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state is opening large vaccination sites, including at CalExpo, Dodgers Stadium and Padres Stadium.

"We understand the importance of fast, efficient and equitable vaccine distribution, especially when COVID-19 is spreading at an alarming rate-- and we want to do our part to help... By serving as a vaccination center, we believe Levi's Stadium can rapidly expand the number of Santa Clara County residents receiving the vaccine," Guido wrote in the letter.

He said the stadium has the required technology to store vaccines, "world-class" security and the capability to partner with public health professionals.

