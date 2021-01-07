Monterey Bay Aquarium lays off more employees as closure continues

Coronavirus

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey Bay Aquarium has been closed to the public for 10 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has had to make several staffing cuts during that time.

Most recently, the aquarium announced that it is laying off an additional 27 employees, a 7% reduction in the current workforce. Since the start of the closure due to the pandemic on March 13, 2020, the Aquarium has lost $55 million in revenue. The Aquarium has sought alternative avenues to offset the loss with cuts in operating expenses, staff layoffs, pay cuts for executives and with donations submitted through their Special Fund.

The Aquarium has weekly cost of $1.3 million for the care for the animals and living collections. The Executive Director, Julie Packard, said in a statement, "These reductions were another painful, but necessary, decision that made to maintain the long-term viability and fiscal health of the Aquarium."

If you would like more information or how to donate to the Aquarium, you can find more information at MontereyBayAquarium.org.