2021 California Rodeo Salinas postponed

Coronavirus

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Organizers of the California Rodeo Salinas announced that the event will be postponed again in 2021.

The COVID-19 Response Committee voted unanimously to postpone it from July 15 to 18 to Sept. 23 to 26, according to organizers. The Professional Bull Riding event will happen on Sept. 22.

“The current COVID-19 situation in Monterey County and the Central Coast and new guidance from state and local governments have led us to believe that postponing our Rodeo is the right thing to do at this time,” said Rodeo President Dave Pedrazzi.

Organizers said they will release information about tickets and other details when it is solidified, and other events the California Rodeo Association hosts are also being evaluated.

Last year's event was initially postponed to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic before it was later canceled.