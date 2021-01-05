California requests hundreds of federal medical personnel, USNS Mercy Hospital ship not available

Coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION) The California Office of Emergency Services has requested an additional 500 federal medical personnel to help maintain healthcare system capacity as the state sees an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Cal OES said the personnel would be sent to staff hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and medical surge hospitals.

State officials said they made the request after the federal government informed them that the USNS Mercy Hospital ship is not available. Federal officials say the ship is under mandatory maintenance in dry dock.

The request for personnel includes 360 medical personnel with the Department of Defense, 135 personnel from the U.S. Health and Human Services Disaster Medical Assistance Team and 50 FEMA personnel, bringing the total to more than 500.

"Bringing additional medical staff into the state will allow us to save lives and ensure our hospitals systems are not overstretched," said Governor Gavin Newsom. "Now is the time to use every resources at our disposal to fight the spread of this virus and protect Californians."

There are already 1,420 medical surge personnel in healthcare facilities around the state, according to Cal OES.