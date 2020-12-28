Local fire crews get COVID-19 vaccines

Coronavirus

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Cal Fire BEU says its employees in San Benito County have started getting COVID-19 vaccines.

The vaccines are provided by San Benito County Public Health Services.

"I'm excited to be part of the process and look forward to the day masks are no longer necessary," said Asst. Chief Matt Streck.

First responders with the Hollister Fire Department also began receiving vaccines.

In Phase 1a of vaccine distribution in California, paramedics, EMTs and others providing emergency medical services are listed as groups that are among the first to receive a vaccine.