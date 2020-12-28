House votes to increase stimulus checks to $2,000

Coronavirus

The House has passed the Caring for Americans with Supplemental Help (CASH) Act of 2020 by the slimmest of margins, with just enough Republicans crossing over and supporting a measure that was championed by President, and sending the bill to the Senate.

The provision increases the amount of money individuals and families receive in stimulus checks, and echoes demands made by Trump over the past week to provide more funding to Americans suffering economic hardship in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 275-134 vote, which garnered enough bipartisan support to reach the two-thirds majority threshold required to pass under suspension, increases the amount of the stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 per individual.

Eligibility for the checks is determined by a person’s most recent tax returns. Anyone who made under $75,000 as an individual or $150,000 as a couple would receive the full amount. The amount individuals receive decreases by $5 for every $100 a person makes over $75,000. In short, that means that individuals who make over $99,000 would not be eligible nor would couples making more than $198,000.

What's next: Now that the bill has passed the House with Republican votes, it will put Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in a tough position of having to decide whether to bring the provision to the floor in the Senate as a standalone bill.

While the President has been urging Republicans up the payments, many Republicans in McConnell’s ranks have made it clear they don’t think an increase is warranted given how much it would increase the price tag of the stimulus bill. A vote on the checks would likely divide the GOP conference and force some members to endure Trump’s ire in his final days in office.