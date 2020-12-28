Gov. Newsom announces partnership with CVS, Walgreens to provide vaccines

Coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 12/28/2020 12:45 p.m. Gov. Gavin Newsom provided an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic as stay at home orders are set to expire in two California regions.

He said the orders in the Southern California and San Joaquin Valley regions are expected to be extended Tuesday, but he also announced a new partnership with CVS and Walgreens.

Newsom said the state opted into a federal COVID-19 Pharmacy Partnership. As part of the partnership, CVS and Walgreens will administer the Pfizer vaccine to residents and staff in long-term care facilities starting Monday. The process is expected to take about 3 to 4 weeks before they continue on to vaccinate residents and staff in assisted living, residential care and other long-term care facilities.

State officials say the program will allow pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and nurses to administer the vaccine more broadly. About 499 nursing homes will get vaccines from CVS and 357 will get vaccines from Walgreens

State officials have said some stay at home orders are expected to be extended, but have not yet make a definitive ruling.

The orders were first issued three weeks ago when ICU capacity in the regions dropped below 15%, and capacity in both regions is currently at 0%.

The San Joaquin Valley region includes San Benito County. Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties are in the Bay Area region, which has an ICU capacity of 11.1%, according to state data.

On Christmas Eve, California became the first state to have 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases.