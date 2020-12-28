Gov. Gavin Newsom provides update on COVID-19 pandemic as two stay at home orders set to expire

Coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION) Gov. Gavin Newsom is providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic on the day that stay at home orders in the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California regions are set to expire.

State officials have said some stay at home orders are expected to be extended, but have not yet make a definitive ruling.

The orders were first issued three weeks ago when ICU capacity in the regions dropped below 15%, and capacity in both regions is currently at 0%.

The San Joaquin Valley region includes San Benito County. Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties are in the Bay Area region, which has an ICU capacity of 11.1%, according to state data.

On Christmas Eve, California became the first state to have 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases.