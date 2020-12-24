Diocese of Monterey addresses COVID-19 vaccine concerns

Coronavirus

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) The Diocese of Monterey said that some community members have shared concerns about the ethics of getting a COVID-19 vaccine, so Bishop Daniel Garcia released a statement to address them.

Garcia said that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which have been approved for emergency use authorization by the FDA, do not use tissue taken from the body of aborted babies, so the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops considers receiving the vaccine morally acceptable.

Beyond just considering it acceptable, Garcia said they are encouraging people to get vaccinated unless their doctor expresses a concern due to a medical issue.

"Widespread acceptance of the vaccine is necessary for the health, well-being and safety of our community as a whole, so I encourage you to accept the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. As Catholics, we strive to protect and preserve all life as a sacred gift from God," he wrote.

Garcia reminded everyone to follow health guidelines, practice social distancing, wear masks and get a vaccine when it is available, saying safety is a way to show love to neighbors.

