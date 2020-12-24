Diocese of Monterey addresses COVID-19 vaccine concerns
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) The Diocese of Monterey said that some community members have shared concerns about the ethics of getting a COVID-19 vaccine, so Bishop Daniel Garcia released a statement to address them.
Garcia said that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which have been approved for emergency use authorization by the FDA, do not use tissue taken from the body of aborted babies, so the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops considers receiving the vaccine morally acceptable.
Beyond just considering it acceptable, Garcia said they are encouraging people to get vaccinated unless their doctor expresses a concern due to a medical issue.
"Widespread acceptance of the vaccine is necessary for the health, well-being and safety of our community as a whole, so I encourage you to accept the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. As Catholics, we strive to protect and preserve all life as a sacred gift from God," he wrote.
Garcia reminded everyone to follow health guidelines, practice social distancing, wear masks and get a vaccine when it is available, saying safety is a way to show love to neighbors.
Read the full statement below:
Dear brothers and sisters in Christ
Some in our community have expressed ethical concerns regarding the development of the COVID-19 vaccines.
Neither the Pfizer nor the Moderna vaccine involved the use of cell lines that originated in fetal tissue taken from the body of an aborted baby at any level of design, development, or production. For this reason, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops have concluded that receiving the vaccine is morally acceptable.
Widespread acceptance of the vaccine is necessary for the health, well-being and safety of our community as a whole, so I encourage you to accept the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. As Catholics, we strive to protect and preserve all life as a sacred gift from God. As the death toll approaches 300,000, we are grateful for scientists and health professionals in their work to safeguard the peoples of our country and the world.
Please consult with your doctor, and unless he or she expresses concerns because of the particular medical issues that might endanger you, when it is available, please accept the COVID-19 vaccine in order to protect your own life, as well as to protect the lives of others.
During these times of increased risk, it is important to follow the advice of our health care professionals and follow the guidelines of social distancing, wearing masks, and accepting the COVID-19 vaccine when it is available to us.
The Chairmen of the USCCB Committees on Doctrine and Pro-Life state that being vaccinated safely against COVID-19 should be considered an act of love of our neighbor and indeed is part of our moral responsibility for the common good. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines should be utilized.
If you wish to explore in detail the Bishops’ reasoning behind their recommendation, please go to www.usccb.org for further information.
Let us continue to pray for those who have suffered and died from COVID-19 and for our health care workers.
God bless you all during the final days of Advent and the coming Christmas Season!Bishop Daniel Garcia
