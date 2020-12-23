Monterey County businesses face citations for non-compliance with health orders

Coronavirus

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Environmental Health Bureau has been working to make sure businesses are complying with health orders, and so far, 12 citations have been issued.

The 12 citations have been issued to seven businesses. So far, the department has visited nearly 2,000 businesses around Monterey County since September.

Of the businesses that were cited, the Environmental Health Bureau said many have come back to compliance

"We really don't have any more tolerance for non-compliance with any orders, and we're taking swift action," said a spokesperson for Environmental Health. "This includes potential penalties like immediate suspension of permit... If they're not compliant with permit suspension, it could be considered an immediate hazard, a public health nuisance and evidence of what could be permanent revocation of health permit."

In addition to the citations, the agency issued a notice of violation to the Tuck Box, a Carmel restaurant that was forced to pay civil penalties for violating orders several months ago, for continuing to offer outdoor dining. A notice of violation could result in a permit suspension.

One business did have its permit revoked. The Environmental Health Bureau said that during a series of visits, there were issues of non-compliance with the county's mask ordinance, so its permit was suspended. The agency said the business remained open after the permit was suspended, so its permit was revoked.