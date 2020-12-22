City of Monterey expresses disappointment with federal relief package

Coronavirus

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The City of Monterey shared its disappointment with a relief package passed by Congress Monday evening in a social media post.

The COVID-19 relief package would provide $900 billion to help with vaccine distribution and deliver aid to individuals and small businesses hit by the pandemic, but according to the League of California Cities, local governments were not included in the relief package.

The City of Monterey shared its reaction in a social media post, saying in part:

"Our City provides critical services incl. fire, police, parks, libraries, and more. Our budget scenario shows a 1-yr loss of $21.7 million. The $347,819 of CARES $$ in July didn't even cover early COVID-19 expenses. We will continue to serve Monterey proudly!" City of Monterey

The League of California Cities says it will work with the incoming Congress to get the relief cities affected by the pandemic need.