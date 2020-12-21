Monterey County supervisors approve pilot project to help those disproportionately impacted by COVID-19

Coronavirus

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Board of Supervisors have unanimously approved a pilot project with the goal of helping residents disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

The "Community Outreach and Education Pilot Project" will run for six months starting on Jan. 1. It was originally expected to span over three months, but board members decided it would be more beneficial as a long-term project.

The project is expected to help residents by implementing a public awareness campaign and community education efforts using trusted messengers.

Some of what it will include is 45 health workers to provide outreach and education, assistance with setting up testing appointments and help finding resources for isolation and recovery.

The program will cost about $4.9 million, and half of it will be funded by cannabis tax.