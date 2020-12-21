Gov. Gavin Newsom provides update on state’s response to COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION) Gov. Gavin Newsom is providing an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic Monday.

Last week, the first vaccinations began in California, and the FDA granted emergency use authorization to Moderna's vaccine.

According to the California Department of public health, there were 1.85 million confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide as of Dec. 19, up more than 46,000 from the previous day. 22,593 Californians have died.

Newsom will be holding the update remotely because he is in quarantine for the second time in two months. A staffer tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday afternoon, so his office said he is in quarantine as a precaution. After the staffer tested positive, Newsom was tested and the result was negative.

Last month, Newsom was in quarantine after his family was exposed to someone who tested positive.