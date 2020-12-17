Sixth death reported at Soledad prison as it reaches highest number of cases in CA prison system

Coronavirus

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) A sixth inmate has died of COVID-19 related causes at the Correctional Training Facility, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Despite having a slightly lower number of new cases reported in the past 14 days, CTF now has more active cases than any other California prison at 772.

A total of 779 new cases have been reported in the last 14 days. It has reported 1,752 inmate cases since the pandemic began. At its peak, the CDCR reported 915 active cases at the prison on Dec. 11.

According to data released by the CDCR, the prison is at 129% capacity. that number is down from 153% a few months ago, but it is the second most populated state prison in California.

As of this week, CTF has 4,275 inmates, so the number of inmates with active cases amounts to 18% of the prison's population. That does not count inmates who have recovered.

Among staff members, there are 66 active cases, and 63 are new in the last 14 days. There have been 212 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.