San Benito County officials warn of potential COVID-19 vaccine scams

Coronavirus

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) San Benito County officials along with health experts from around California and the country are warning of potential COVID-19 vaccine scams as the first doses arrive this week.

To avoid becoming the victim of a scam, the county shared these tips:

Do not pay to put your name on a list to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Do not pay for early access.

Do not give out your social security number or credit card numbers.

Ignore vaccine offers that ask for personal or financial information.

There have not been any reports of scams related to the vaccine in San Benito County at this point, but officials are warning community members to remain alert and be cautious.

The vaccine will be administered in tiers, and right now, we are in the first tier. Hospital staff, skilled nursing facilities, medical facilities, paramedics and public safety officials will be the first to receive it. It is still not known how long it will be before it is available to the general public, but the estimated time is mid-2021.

If you suspect fraud related to COVID-19, you are asked to report it online here or call 800-447-8477.