Coronavirus
More than 800 COVID-19 cases reported at Soledad prison

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports that there are a total of 869 active COVID-19 cases among inmates at the Correctional Training Facility, the second highest number of active cases among California prisons.

According to the CDCR, 805 of the cases have been reported in the past 14 days. There have been 1,696 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and five inmates have died.

There are 62 active COVID-19 cases among employees out of the 178 total cases since the start of the pandemic. Forty-six of the cases have been reported in the past 14 days.

Avery Johnson

