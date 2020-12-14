Skip to Content
Coronavirus
By
December 14, 2020 1:44 pm
Published 12:16 pm

Gov. Gavin Newsom visits hospital as first COVID-19 doses administered

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (KION) California is receiving its first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, and Gov. Gavin Newsom is visiting a hospital as it administers some of the first doses to health care workers.

The vaccine received emergency use authorization from the FDA Friday, and after that, the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup began reviewing the federal process. They came to the conclusion that the vaccine appears to be safe and effective.

California News / Health / News / Top Stories

Avery Johnson

Avery Johnson is the Digital Content Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content