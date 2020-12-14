COVID-19 vaccine shipment delayed in Marin County

Coronavirus

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KION and KCBS Radio) Marin County's public health officer reports that shipments of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine were unexpectedly delayed, according to CBS affiliate KCBS Radio.

The health officer told the station that the shipments are now expected to arrive two days later than initially scheduled.

"We have been told up until (Sunday) that Monday was our date, so we’re now in a little bit of a delay, a couple days," said Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County Public Health Officer. "(We’re) obviously disappointed."

The county said it plans to begin distributing the vaccines to hospitals Thursday. Willis told the station that representatives from the federal government's Operation Warp Speed have not provided a reason for the delay.