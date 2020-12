Coronavirus

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Another person died from COVID-19 in Monterey County Saturday, according to the County of Monterey Health Department.

The individual was at least 65 years older and identified as either Hispanic or Latino.

It is unknown whether or not this person had any pre-existing medical conditions.

154 people have been killed by COVID-19 in Monterey County since the start of the pandemic.