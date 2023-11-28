Large retailers such as Publix, Walmart, Aldi received recalled stone fruit, FDA warns

By Katherine Dillinger, CNN

(CNN) — Peaches, plums and nectarines that have been recalled due to contamination concerns went to major retailers across the country, the US Food and Drug Administration warned Tuesday.

The stone fruit has been linked with a Listeria outbreak that has caused at least 11 illnesses in seven states, with 10 hospitalizations and one death, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which most recently updated its data on November 21. One pregnant person who became ill went into early labor.

The nonorganic fruit was sold individually and in bags between May 1 and November 15 last year and this year, the agency said. Publix, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Sprouts Farmers Market and some Albertsons and Aldi stores received the recalled products.

However, the FDA notes that the fruit also went to companies that may have frozen or relabeled it.

Anyone who has frozen peaches, plums or nectarines should throw them away if the products are or may be part of the recall. Fresh whole peaches, plums and nectarines that are currently on store shelves are not involved in the recall.

Listeria infection usually starts about two weeks after someone eats contaminated food. It’s more likely to cause severe illness in people who are pregnant, who have weakened immune systems or who are 65 or older. Get medical care if you have symptoms of a Listeria infection such as fever, muscle aches, fatigue, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance or seizures.

The FDA and the CDC are also investigating an ongoing salmonella outbreak linked with recalled cantaloupe products that’s caused at least 99 illnesses and two deaths in 32 states.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.