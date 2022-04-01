Covid-19 hospitalizations hit a pandemic low in the US, HHS data shows

By Deidre McPhillips, CNN

Fewer people are hospitalized with Covid-19 in the United States now than at any other point in the pandemic, according to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Friday, there are 16,138 people in the hospital with Covid-19 — fewer than there have ever been since the HHS first started tracking in July 2020. Just 2% of hospital beds are currently in use for Covid-19 patients.

The number of Covid-19 patients in the ICU is also at a low point, with less than 2,000 ICU beds in use for Covid-19 patients in the United States overall, HHS data shows.

Previously, the lowest point was in late June 2021, just before Delta became the dominant variant in the country. Covid-19 hospitalizations reached a peak in January 2022 amid the Omicron surge, when more than 160,000 people were hospitalized with Covid-19 at one time.

While the strain on the US hospital system directly related to treating Covid-19 patients has been significantly reduced, experts say that many hospitals are still burdened by staffing shortages and other patients who are coming in sicker after postponing care during the height of the pandemic.

Overall, since August 2020, there have been about 4.6 million total hospital admissions for Covid-19 in the US, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than a third of hospital admissions have been among seniors age 70 and older.

Black and Hispanic people have been hospitalized with Covid-19 at more than twice the rate of White people, and American Indians have been more than three times as likely to be hospitalized.

