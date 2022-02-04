US reports more than 900,000 total Covid-19 deaths

By Deidre McPhillips, CNN

As of Friday, more than 900,000 people in the United States have died of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Experts believe the true burden of disease to be much higher. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the number of Covid-19 deaths in the US was about 32% higher than reported between February 2020 and September 2021.

For the past two weeks, there have been more than 2,000 new Covid-19 deaths reported each day in the US, according to Johns Hopkins.

The World Health Organization declared Covid-19 a global pandemic on March 11, 2020.

The US reported its first 100,000 deaths about two and a half months later, by May 23, 2020, according to Johns Hopkins.

There had been 200,000 deaths reported by about four months after that, by September 22, 2020.

There were 300,000 deaths reported less than three months after that, by December 12, 2020.

There were 400,000 deaths reported about a month later, by January 17, 2021.

There were 500,000 deaths reported about another month after that, by February 21, 2021.

There were 600,000 deaths reported about four months later, by June 16, 2021.

There were 700,000 deaths reported about three and half months after that, by October 1, 2021.

There were 800,000 deaths reported about two and a half months after that, by December 13, 2021.

Now, less than two months later, the US has reported a total of 900,334 deaths.

More than a third of all reported deaths in the US happened last winter, between November 2020 and February 2021.

Unvaccinated adults have 97 times greater risk of dying from Covid-19 than adults who are fully vaccinated and boosted, according to the latest CDC data.

The risk of dying from Covid-19 is significantly higher for older people. In the US, more than three-quarters (76%) of people who have died from Covid-19 since the pandemic began have been 65 or older, including more than a quarter (28%) of deaths that have been among those 85 and older. About 150,000 nursing home residents and staff have died of Covid-19, according to data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, accounting for about 15% of total Covid-19 deaths in the United States.

Globally, there have been more than 5.7 million reported Covid-19 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins data. The US accounts for about 5% of the world’s population but about 16% of Covid-19 deaths, more than any other country.

Covid-19 death rates are highest Mississippi and lowest in Hawaii.

Overall, more than one in five people in the US has been infected with Covid-19, with more than 76 million cases reported since the start of the pandemic.

