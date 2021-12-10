Army & Navy Cocktail

By Amy Traynor, CNN

Created at least 73 years ago to celebrate the Army-Navy football game day, this cocktail “balances the tartness of fresh lemon juice” with sweet, creamy orgeat syrup and Angostura bitters that add depth, according to Amy Traynor of MoodyMixologist.com. There, Traynor has beverage recipes for any occasion.

Make 2 servings

Ingredients

2 ounces gin

¾ ounce lemon juice, fresh or bottled (if using fresh, requires 1 or 2 lemons, depending on size) + 1 lemon to make twists for garnish (optional)

½ ounce orgeat syrup

1 dash Angostura bitters (can substitute other bitters such as chocolate or cherry)

Edible flowers for garnish (optional)

Instructions

1. If using fresh lemon, juice it into a small bowl.

2. Fill your cocktail shaker three-quarters full with ice.

3. Add all ingredients to cocktail shaker. If using a jigger, pour and measure each ingredient into the jigger one by one, then add to cocktail shaker.

4. Shake until chilled and combined, then strain into coupe glasses.

5. Garnish with a lemon twist and edible flowers if desired.

