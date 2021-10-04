Europe’s drug regulator advises Covid-19 booster shots for the immunocompromised
By James Frater, CNN
The European Medicines Agency has concluded that a booster dose of the BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines “may be given to people with severely weakened immune systems, at least 28 days after their second dose,” according to a statement Monday.
This is a breaking story, more to follow.
