Vaccinating kids aged 5-11 for COVID: What parents should know

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) An independent FDA advisory panel has voted to authorize a lower dose of the Pfizer Covid vaccine for kids ages 5-11, making the vaccine one step closer to administration.

While the full FDA and CDC still have to give the green light for final emergency use authorization, that could come as early as next week. Now, parents have a big decision to make.

The smaller vaccine doses are already being shipped out in anticipation of final approval.

Tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., KION's Lisa Principi will speak with local health officials and have more on how the state plans to roll out the vaccine for the youngest age group so far.

Monterey County is also holding a community town hall on vaccinations for children on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m. Click here for more information.