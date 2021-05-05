Skip to Content
Natividad Medical Center holds first dose Covid-19 vaccination clinic this week

A medical staff member administers a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at a pop up vaccine clinic at the Jewish Community Center on April 16, 2021 in the Staten Island borough of New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
ANGELA WEISS
SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Starting Thursday, residents can take a trip to the Natividad Medical Center to receive their first Covid-19 dose.

Appointments will be available from 7 to 11:30 a.m. You must be at least sixteen years old to get a vaccine, and the center is currently offering the Pfizer vaccine.

If you would like to schedule your appointment, you can visit the website, but appointments will only be held for twenty-five minutes.

To register for a vaccine appointment, visit the CDPH website here.

