Monterey County Cannabis Program launches survey to measure equity and impacts of cannabis

Health

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Cannabis Program is launching a cannabis equity survey to measure how communities have been impacted by cannabis prohibition and the War on Drugs. The survey will be used to find ways to equitably develop the cannabis industry.

The MCCP will use its Tier 1 funding provided by the California Office of Business and Economic Development. It will work to build a Tier 2 application for funding to develop an Equity Program for people who have been disproportionately impacted by cannabis criminalization.

According to the MCCP, the survey will determine how Monterey County residents have been impacted by cannabis criminalization throughout history and gather information from the cannabis business community about the barriers they face with licensing and permitting.

There will be a survey for the general public for residents to share their current ideas and understanding about the cannabis industry in Monterey County.

The surveys will be open until March 31, 2021.

Residents can apply on the Monterey County Cannabis Program website.