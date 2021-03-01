Skip to Content
Central Coast health departments prepare for Blue Shield vaccine distribution takeover

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The California Department of Public Health said providers and health departments will move to uniform eligibility criteria for who can receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting March 1.

This is part of a state plan to create a statewide vaccine network that Blue Shield is in charge of administrating.

KION's Elisha Machado will have a report with how this transition will impact Central Coast Counties tonight on KION News at 5 and 6 p.m.

