Sun Street Centers receives grant for education, addiction treatment services

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Sun Street Centers is receiving nearly $50,000 in federal funding to support its education and addiction treatment services, according to Congressman Jimmy Panetta's Office.

“During this bruising pandemic, we’ve unfortunately seen the increased challenges that some in our community face as they battle addiction,” Panetta said. “As a member of the Congressional Bipartisan Opioid Task Force, I'm proud to announce this federal funding for Sun Street Centers that will support their critical work. It takes all levels of government to help ensure that those in our community can access the services that they need to get on and stay on the road to recovery. "

Sun Street Centers says its mission is to prevent drug and alcohol addiction and help with treatment and recovery. The organization offers sober living environments, life skills classes, responsible beverage service training, counseling and other services.

The organization says prevention is critical at this point because some students frustrated by COVID-19 restrictions have turned to drugs and alcohol. As a result, they say they have seen a rise in overdoses among young people in Monterey County.

The Sun Street Centers’ PARTS Coalition has embraced Telehealth as an opportunity to bring volunteers, parents, students, and agencies together across the county to come up with strategies to support students and parents during these unprecedented times. This STOP grant for $49,417.00 shows that the federal government recognizes the needs of students to find outlets, besides abusing alcohol and other drugs, to address the unexpected mental health issues in families created by the education, employment, and health crisis we are all living through. The PARTS Coalition will use these funds to directly impact as many families as possible in Monterey County,” said Anna Foglia, CEO of Sun Street Centers.