New Leaf Community Markets recall several deli products

Health

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The California Department of Public Health announced that several deli products are under recall at New Leaf Community Markets and New Seasons Market.

The items under recall were packed between the dates of Jan. 22 and Jan. 26, and the reason for the recall is listed as undeclared allergens.

These are the products under recall:

Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl- PLU Code 6826- Undeclared soy allergen

Grilled Chicken Burrito- PLU Code 6819- Undeclared milk allergen

Turkey Cranberry Feta Lavash Wrap- PLU Code 6811- Undeclared milk allergen

Pizza Dough- PLU Code 346- Undeclared wheat allergen

Organic Toasted Tamari Seeds- PLU Code 6831- Undeclared soy allergen

Chicken Noodle Soup (Quart)- PLU Code 4761- Undeclared wheat allergen

Chicken Noodle Soup (Pint)- PLU Code 4760- Undeclared wheat allergen

Chicken Noodle (Pint)- PLU Code 4826- Undeclared wheat allergen

Minestrone Soup (Quart) PLU Code 4739- Undeclared wheat allergen

Minestrone Noodle Soup (Pint)- PLU Code 4738- Undeclared wheat allergen

Vegetable Chickpea Stew (Quart)- PLU Code 4697- Undeclared soy allergen

Vegetable Chickpea Stew (Pint)- PLU Code 4696- Undeclared soy allergen

There are New Leaf Community Market locations in Santa Cruz, Capitola, Aptos and Half Moon Bay. New Seasons Market is located in San Jose.

For more information, contact New Leaf Community Markets at info@newleaf.com.