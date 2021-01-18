Health

Monterey, Calif. (KION)- The commercial Dungeness crab season is kicking off in the central coast this week. The Monterey Bay is near the southern end of the fishery and is smaller than our northern neighbors. This does not stop the region from providing crab, as it is still a vital catch for the central coast fishing community. The Grotto Market at the Wharf in Monterey is ready to cook up some delicious crab with the best in business.

Chef Tene Shake says, "it is the season for Dungeness crab in Monterey." He adds "that this is the moment we have been waiting for all year." The Dungeness crab season generally opens mid-November and runs through July. The catch significantly traditionally has a slowing down by late winter according to the chef.



Captain Michael Sardina told us, King Salmon and Squid are also big this time of year, and usually the Dungeness Crab allows fishermen to still fish other year-round species. This year has seen issues with the crews ability to fish. This is due to weather and some environmental restrictions in place with Whales in the Bay area. Captain Sardina adds he "fishes exclusively first for Fisherman's Grotto, and you are not going get a fresher crab." He guarantees that the Dungeness crabs are straight from the boat, to the restaurant, and then to you mouth.

These crabs are filled low calorie nutritious carbs that are truly delicious. You can order online or call in advance and have your pickup ready to go at Wharf in Monterey to avoid crowds.





