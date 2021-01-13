Monterey County officials to host town hall to discuss COVID-19 vaccines

Health

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Monterey County officials are holding a town hall to discuss COVID-19 vaccines Thursday.

The meeting, which is set to start at 5:30 p.m., will go over information about the vaccines, how they are received and how they are being rolled out.

As of Wednesday, there have been a total of 34,072 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Monterey County and 248 deaths. 13,988 people have recovered.

You can watch the town hall live on Thursday in this article.