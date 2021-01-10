Hollister and San Benito County officials to seek county wide solutions amid rising COVID-19 cases

Health

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION)

Hollister Mayor Ignacio Velasquez says San Benito County officials will be coming together this week to discuss possible new approaches and solutions to address the rise in COVID-19 cases in San Benito County.

As of January 9th, reports show there are 688 active COVID-19 cases in San Benito County and 36 deaths.

With ICU capacity full, Mayor Velasquez and County Board Supervisor Kollin Kosmicki say their goal is to expand on COVID-19 education outreach, enforcement and relief for businesses impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

KION will have more tonight at 5 p.m.