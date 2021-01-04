California dentists given waiver to administer COVID-19 vaccines

Health

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION) Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a COVID-19 update Monday that the pace of immunization is "not good enough," and to help with the process, the California Department of Consumer Affairs has waived some restrictions to allow dentists to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

Under an Executive Order issued by Newsom in March, the department may waive statutory or regulatory professional licensing requirements, and it said dentists have a broad scope in their practice, which includes the use of drugs, anesthetic agents and physical evaluations.

To allow dentist administration, Director Kimberly Kirchmeyer waived Business and Professions Code section 1625 to the extent that it prohibits dentists from initiating and administering authorized COVID-19 vaccines.

Dentists who administer vaccines will be required to undergo training available through the CDC and comply with federal and state recordkeeping and reporting requirements.

Dentists administering a vaccine will also be able to administer epinephrine or diphenhydramine if there is a severe allergic reaction.

So far, Newsom said only about 1% of Californians have been vaccinated, and the doses that have been administered make up just a quarter of the doses the state received. State officials said there have been distribution hiccups and logistical challenges that have slowed the roll-out.