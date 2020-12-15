Bay Area, Central Coast health officers issue statement on arrival, distribution of COVID-19 vaccine

Health

(KION) Bay Area health officers released a joint statement about the arrival and distribution of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine that started this week.

Many areas, including Santa Cruz County, received the first doses Tuesday.

The health officers said the first doses will go to doctors and healthcare workers who care for COVID-19 patients. Doses will also be provided to residents of skilled nursing facilities.

Local and federal health officials said they believe the vaccines are safe and effective, and in the statement, the health officers said they are a critical tool for fighting the pandemic alongside public health work, such as protecting high-risk groups, identifying and isolating cases and tracing and quarantining contacts.

They still ask the public to wear face coverings, avoid gatherings and stay home whenever possible.

"The development and distribution of a rigorously tested vaccine just one year after this virus first emerged is a tremendous accomplishment," said Monterey County Health Officer Dr. Edward Moreno. "The first batches of vaccine will protect those individuals at highest risk of infection and serious illness. As more vaccine becomes available in the months ahead, each of us must continue to do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19."

“In Santa Cruz County, we have all made sacrifices to slow the spread of the virus and adapt to a new normal. The next steps in our pandemic response are widespread vaccinations and community recovery,” said Dr. Gail Newel, Health Officer for the County of Santa Cruz. “The delivery of these safe and effective vaccines are a welcome step in that direction.”

The health officers said they also support the state's vaccine distribution guidelines, and all of them said they will get the vaccine when the opportunity comes. Vaccines may be available to the public by early summer.

The statement was issued by the health officers for Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Benito, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Sonoma counties along with the City of Berkeley.