US National Park Service to offer 6 days of free entry at all sites in 2024

(CNN) — What could be better than five days of free entry all US National Park Service sites? Well, you’ll get six chances in 2024.

The NPS has upped the ante for next year by bringing in an additional day that celebrates Juneteenth. The free entry includes all 63 national parks and the almost 430 total places under the NPS umbrella. Here’s the free-entry calendar for 2024, according to the NPS:

• January 15 (Monday): Birthday of Martin Luther King Jr.

• April 20 (Saturday): First day of National Park Week

• June 19 (Wednesday): Juneteenth National Independence Day

• August 4 (Sunday): Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

• September 28 (Saturday): National Public Lands Day

• November 11 (Monday): Veterans Day

The free January day could be a fortuitous time weatherwise to visit national parks that are often blazin’ hot in summer – think Death Valley National Park in California, Big Bend National Park in Texas, Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah and Everglades National Park in Florida.

Given how popular and crowded the marquee parks have become in recent years, it might be a good idea to plan early, arrive early and check online for potential timed entries on the free days.

