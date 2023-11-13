Taylor Swift concert postponement prompts airline to waive change fee

By Chris Isidore, CNN

New York (CNN) — You can add Taylor Swift to the list of things like wars, storms and other natural disasters that can prompt an airline to waive a change fee.

LATAM Airlines, the largest airline in South America, announced Saturday it was waiving its change fees for customers who wanted to extend their stay in Buenos Aires, Argentina, after Swift postponed her concert there originally set for Friday night to Sunday, due to bad weather.

While the tweet from the airline did not specifically mention the rescheduling of the the concert as the reason for the change in policy, it did say it would waive a normal change fee for those who had planned to leave Argentina’s capital before the rescheduled Sunday night concert.

“We know that your plans have changed, that’s why starting today we updated our flexibility policy so that those who had a flight scheduled from Buenos Aires on November 11 and 12,” said a Tweet from the airline posted Saturday. “They will be able to make changes without fines or fare difference to fly until next Friday 11/17, depending on seat availability.”

Swift herself tweeted the change in concert plans on Friday, citing saftey issues posed by a storm there.

“I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew,” she tweeted. “We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!!”

As for US airlines, United said it does not charge change fees on international flights originating in the United States, including round-trip tickets. Delta, which partners with LATAM, said it uses “situational flexibility to support customer adjustments.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.