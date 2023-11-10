Davide Renne, new creative director of Moschino, dies 9 days into role

By Leah Dolan, CNN

(CNN) — Italian fashion designer Davide Renne, Moschino’s new creative director, has died aged 46, according to a press release issued by the brand’s parent company Aeffe SpA.

Renne’s appointment as the new creative director of Moschino was announced on October 16. He had started his role at the luxury fashion house on November 1, and passed away just nine days later on November 10.

“There are no words to describe the pain we are experiencing at this dramatic time,” read a statement issued by Massimo Ferretti, Aeffe SpA’s chairman. “Davide joined us only a few days ago, when a sudden illness took him from us too soon. We still can’t believe what happened.”

Moschino’s first collection under Renne’s direction was scheduled to debut at Milan Fashion in February 2024. Renne was previously head of womenswear at Gucci, and was selected to replace Jeremy Scott, who had helmed the brand for the last decade.

“What fashion — Italian fashion especially, and the house of Moschino most of all, can achieve with its enormous power, should be accomplished with a sense of play, of joy,” Renne said in a release at the time of his appointment. “Thank you, Mr. Ferretti for giving me the keys to your playroom. I can’t wait to begin.”

Ferretti spoke highly of Renne’s magnetic and creative spirit in the press release alerting the media to his death. “Even though he was only with us for a very short time, Davide was able to immediately make himself loved and respected. Today we are left with the responsibility of carrying on what his imagination and creativity had only envisioned. Our deepest sympathies go to his family and friends.”

