Kylie Jenner set to launch ‘accessible’ new clothing line

(CNN) — Moving beyond cosmetics, skincare and even a Bratz doll line, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling, Kylie Jenner, is expanding her business portfolio with a new clothing line, named Khy, launching November 1. While it’s not technically her first foray into fashion design — she and her older sister Kendall previously shared an eponymous, licensed line — Khy’s debut builds on Jenner’s well-established consumer base and, with pieces inspired by her “personal wardrobe,” her well-curated aesthetic.

Jenner first teased the line in an Instagram post Tuesday, with an image of her in a long, puffy-sleeved faux-leather trench coat captioned, “meet khy.” A tag on the coat led to the brand’s Instagram account, which has since added photos of other faux-leather pieces, including a strapless mini-dress Jenner had earlier debuted at Kim Kardashian’s birthday bash last week.

“Creativity, collaboration, and quality at an accessible price,” the brand wrote in an Instagram comment.

Further insight into Khy comes from WSJ. Magazine, which debuted Jenner as a cover star for its November “Innovator’s Issue” on Wednesday. Described as a “global force in business,” Jenner is the magazine’s “Brand Innovator of the Year,” one of seven award recipients this year across “fashion, art, literature, entertainment, architecture, design, technology, music, philanthropy, cuisine and more.” (While the full line-up has yet to be revealed, other honorees include Martin Scorcese, the artist Ed Ruscha and fashion designer Jerry Lorenzo.)

“The whole line is really inspired by my personal wardrobe, and the different moods that I’m in,” Jenner told WSJ. executive fashion director Rory Satran in an interview. She described Khy’s aesthetic as very “King Kylie — who I am at my core.”

Khy will spotlight “different guest designers and concepts throughout the year,” WSJ reported. (The biker glam pieces that make up its first collection are in partnership with the Berlin-based fashion brand Namilia.) Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner, serves as a Khy co-founder, alongside business power couple Jens and Emma Grede — who are in turn also the co-founders of Kim Kardashian’s Skims and Khloé Kardashian’s Good American.

“Kylie’s obviously very aware of what she likes,” Haider Ackermann, the fashion designer behind Jenner’s 2023 Met Gala gown, told WSJ. “She grew up in the attention of the public eye from the age of 9 — and she’s always been very attracted to clothes, makeup, to everything that would make her world and imagination grow and be blown away. She’s always been seduced by it.”

“Creatively I have such a strong vision of what I want to look like and what I want to do and what I want to wear,” Jenner told WSJ. “I never get too stressed about these things because… fashion is supposed to be fun.”

