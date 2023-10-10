Look of the Week: Chris Pine ushers in sweater weather with a chaotic workout look

By Leah Dolan, CNN

(CNN) — A regular fixture in the style press, LA-born actor Chris Pine is a consistently top ranking name across best dressed lists. There was the red velvet Etro suit jacket Pine paired with a matching pussybow shirt for the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, or of course his fashion forward, head-to-toe Bode look during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel that same year. Who could forget, too, his chocolate brown blazer, loafers and co-ordinating bowtie worn to the infamous “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere at Venice?

Last year, his fashion chops — guided by sister stylists, Wendi and Nicole Ferreira, whose clients also include Jacob Elordi and Seth Rogan — even earned him the title of GQ’s “Most Stylish Man of the Year.”

But off the red carpet and away from the late night talk show sets, Pine’s sartorial compass doesn’t always point north. The flowing kaftan look he debuted while on holiday in 2018 led The Cut to liken him to “a retired art teacher from Santa Fe.” His quarantine style during the pandemic — which featured a Ruth Bader Ginsberg graphic tank top and bright orange Birkenstock sandals — was lauded by several news outlets as a refreshing focal point during times of darkness. At Milan Fashion Week this summer, he was photographed making his way to a show barefoot.

On Friday, Pine trolled the fashion world again while grabbing a post-work out coffee in Los Feliz. Looking disarmingly disheveled, he was dressed in a look that was equal parts cozy and confused. On his feet, a pair of salmon-colored Nisolo Huarache leather sandals. Pine paired the already surprising woven shoe with black leggings, black shorts, a vintage PBS tank top and most notably — a slouchy cashmere cardigan in seasonal fall hues.

It was perhaps this $2,395 statement knit — billed as a ‘smoking jacket’ by brand The Elder Statesman — that paved the way for social media’s most prevalent comparison: That Pine resembled a wistful, homely housewife. “Chris Pine would have slayed on Big Little Lies,” wrote one X user. “Chris Pine looks like if Lisa Rinna got bitten by a werewolf,” added another in a Tweet liked more than 26,000 times.

Pine — with his leggings, enveloping sweater and coffee cup in hand — looks the picture of domestic bliss, not to mention seasonally appropriate. But he’s also immediately recognizable. He’s a mom on a school run, he’s the personification of a hungover Sunday morning. It may be why over 10 million people have interacted with this outfit on X already. More than any expertly curated red carpet look, we see ourselves reflected back at us in Pine’s dressed-in-the-dark ensemble.

