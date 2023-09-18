Serge Gainsbourg’s former home is opening to visitors, but tickets are sold out until December

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Visitors to Paris will soon be able to explore the former home of French singer and actor Serge Gainsbourg, which has been preserved as a time capsule since his death three decades ago.

Maison Gainsbourg, which comprises his former residence and a separate museum, shop and café, will open to visitors on September 20, according to the official website.

The house—located at 5 bis rue de Verneuil on the left bank of the Seine river—has long attracted fans, who have covered its exterior with graffiti tributes to the singer, who died in 1991.

But now visitors will be able to see inside, exploring the house to the accompaniment of an original soundtrack made by Gainsbourg’s daughter, actress Charlotte Gainsbourg, and the Soundwalk Collective.

The small-group experience lasts 30 minutes, “during which the public wanders guided by the voice of Charlotte Gainsbourg, who, step by step, retraces the memories and anecdotes linked to her father and her childhood house,” according to the website.

And the nearby museum will boast a permanent collection of 450 objects, including manuscripts, artworks and items of clothing, as well as temporary exhibits.

In total, Maison Gainsbourg will be home to around 25,000 items, as well as an archive of around 3,000 manuscripts.

Visitors can also pop into Le Gainsbarre, a café by day and a piano bar by night.

Over the past week, in the lead up to the grand opening, Charlotte Gainsbourg has posted a series of photos of the house on Instagram.

In April, she told CNN affiliate BFMTV that she was “very happy and very nervous” about opening it up to the public.

Anyone planning a visit will have to book ahead, though: Tickets are sold out until until December.

Serge Gainsbourg is perhaps best known to English speakers for the sultry duet “Je t’aime… moi non plus” with girlfriend Jane Birkin. The song’s explicit lyrics saw it banned in several countries.

The pair quickly became the subject of widespread public fascination, with Gainsbourg nearly 20 years older than Birkin, who died in July.

