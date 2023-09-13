Ariana Grande reveals she had ‘a ton’ of lip filler and Botox, but stopped years ago

By Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

(CNN) — Ariana Grande has revealed she’s taken a hiatus from lip fillers and Botox injections in recent years.

Grande’s comments came during a video made for Vogue about her beauty secrets, during which she got candid — and emotional — about how her relationship with beauty has shifted over time.

The singer and the actor has not previously disclosed undergoing any cosmetic procedures. Having grown up in the spotlight, and thus dealt with public scrutiny over her appearance from a young age, she said, “it’s really hard to know what’s worth hearing and not.”

While applying makeup for the video, Grande, now aged 30, explained that she had often embellished her beauty looks with bigger hair or thicker eyeliner “as a disguise or something to hide behind,” but as she gets older she doesn’t “love that being the intention behind it anymore,” thinking of it “as self-expression and accentuating what is there” instead.

Similarly, she continued, she used cosmetic procedures in the same way. “I had a ton of lip filler over the years, and Botox. I stopped in 2018 because I felt so — too much,” she said. “For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me and now I feel like maybe it’s not.”

“I want to see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines,” she continued. “I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper and I laugh more and more. Aging can be such a beautiful thing.”

A rare admission

Though the prevalence of injectables and other treatments among famous faces is an open secret in Hollywood, it’s unusual for celebrities to be forthcoming about how they’ve altered their appearance — even with less invasive, more widely accepted procedures.

Some stars, like Chrissy Teigen and Cindy Crawford, have been honest about cosmetic enhancements. This year, Blac Chyna has taken such candor even further, turning to social media to document the months-long process of dissolving facial fillers in her lips, cheeks and jaw.

Grande is part of an increasing number of young patients who have undergone cosmetic enhancements. According to a survey from the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, 27% of patients receiving Botox injections in 2022 were age 34 or younger, up 6% from 2015. And 75% of facial plastic surgeons reported a rise in the number of patients under 30 seeking cosmetic surgery or injectables — a notable year-on-year increase, as a similar percentage of surgeons had also said they’d seen increased interest in 2021.

Grande told Vogue that she hasn’t necessarily sworn off injectables or surgeries forever. “Now, might I get a face lift in 10 years? I might, yeah,” she said with a laugh. “But these are just thoughts we should be able to discuss. If we’re talking about beauty secrets… F*** it let’s put it all out there.”

