Getaways where cars and phones are banned

(CNN) — In travel news this week: Bodily fluids erupt on flights across North America, the upcoming “cruise that never ends” and quiet getaways where you can escape Europe’s tourist throngs.

Quiet zones

Greece has started limiting daily visitors to the Acropolis because of tourist bottlenecks and “unpleasant conditions,” while next year, Venice will become the first city in the world to introduce an entrance fee for day-trippers.

So much for Europe’s overcrowded big hitters. To truly get away from it all, we have a few suggestions. First, there’s the Greek island of Hydra, where cars are banned and the small local population gets around using mules, donkeys and small horses.

You could also try Datça, an untouched Turkish peninsula with natural rugged scenery that feels worlds away from the hubbub of tourist towns in this busy corner of the Med.

Finally, there’s the Finnish island of Ulko-Tammio, which this summer declared itself the world’s first phone-free tourist island. One of Finland’s 41 national parks, the island is uninhabited by people, but is home to many rare birds and plants.

Emergency evacuation

On-board liquids are typically limited by airport security, but unfortunately, they were free-flowing on two recent flights across North America. (Assume the brace position: Some gruesome tales ahead.)

Air Canada has apologized after two passengers on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal last month were told to sit in poorly cleaned seats that were still covered in vomit from a previous flight.

And a Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Barcelona on September 1 was forced to do a U-turn after a passenger “had diarrhea all the way through the airplane,” creating a biohazard issue.

It concludes a summer of effluence that began in June when a traveler on an Air France flight was handed wet wipes by cabin crew after he found his footwell still wet with blood and feces from a previous passenger.

Cruise control

The organizers behind the much-heralded three-year cruise have decided that 1,095 days is just not long enough to spend adrift on the waters. Life at Sea Cruises’ showstopper trip, set to launch in November, will now continue indefinitely, with an ever-evolving itinerary. If the idea of a floating Hotel California appeals, read on.

You’ll have to wait til December 2024 to sail on Disney’s sixth addition to its growing cruise line. The Disney Treasure will be filled with pop culture themes, with nods to Marvel superheroes, “The Lion King,” “Star Wars” and more.

If you’re planning an ocean-bound adventure soon, our partners at CNN Underscored, a product reviews and recommendations guide owned by CNN, have these expert-approved tips for saving money when booking a cruise.

Adrenaline rush

Want to escape the doom loop of the daily news cycle? Have you considered riding a loop-the-loop instead? A heap of new theme parks has opened around the world, and when it comes to fresh perspectives on life, there’s nothing quite like literally hanging upside down.

If you like your action adventure wet ‘n’ wild, Abu Dhabi has built a white water river in the middle of a hot desert. It’s in Al Ain Adventure Park, the Middle East’s first destination for white water rafting, kayaking and surfing.

Finally, for travelers of a more mindful, celestial bent, a luxury tented camp in Utah is the world’s first lodging to receive certification from DarkSky International because of its stunning stargazing opportunities unhindered by today’s artificial-light-filled world.

Final call

Paper boarding passes were once treasured travel mementoes, a tangible reminder of voyages abroad. As some airlines are starting to phase out physical boarding passes altogether, our CNN interactive looks at the history of these tickets to new worlds.

