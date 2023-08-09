Rihanna continues breaking the rules of maternity style with a sultry new line for pregnant people

Kristen Rogers, CNN

(CNN) — When Rihanna was pregnant with her first child in 2022, she subverted many of the conservative social and sartorial boundaries of maternity style — regularly photographed attending events and red carpets in minidresses, heels and baby bump-baring garments with cutouts.

Now, as the singer and businesswoman and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, expect their second child, she’s expanding upon her pregnancy — and parenthood — aesthetic by designing and releasing a maternity capsule collection through lingerie brand Savage X Fenty.

“The new maternity capsule is about bringing that confidence and comfort to moms at every stage of their journeys,” Rihanna said in a news release. “I want to remind people that you can still channel sexiness and feel-good while being a parent.”

The new line features an oversized graphic tee with the cheeky message “Make More Babies” and three bralettes, all of which were both inspired by (and named after) Savage X Fenty’s most popular silhouettes — Savage X Cotton, Floral Lace and Savage Not Sorry.

The capsule collection is designed to be comfortable and functional for moms and moms-to-be, but is “still giving savage with a little extra support, so every mom can feel like their best selves — whether it’s at home, on the go (or) with or without baby in tow,” according to the release.

Each bra has been created with one-hand functionality for multitasking parents. Other features for comfort and convenience include a full nursing sling with a neckline-to-underarm opening, adjustable front-facing straps and back closures, and a set of nursing clasps that easily click into place.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, ‘There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle.’ I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up,” Rihanna told Vogue for the magazine’s May 2022 cover story. “I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”

Savage X Fenty’s foray into maternity wear is the latest example of the brand’s commitment to greater inclusivity — across its clothing, accessories and beauty, sizing, campaigns and branding, and price points. Offered in sizes XS to 4X, the collection, the prices for which range from about $35 to $60, is available now online and in retailers.

“We want to make people look good and feel good,” Rihanna said. “We want you to feel sexy and have fun doing it.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.