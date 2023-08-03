The best of the 16th annual iPhone Photography Awards

By Christy Choi, CNN

(CNN) — Organizers announced the winners of the 2023 iPhone Photography Awards on Monday.

From Mexico to Sweden, from the macro to the micro, these images show us the scenes, senses and emotions of our world this past year, as seen by iPhone and iPad users.

The 16th edition of the annual contest is not only a testament to the skill of the photographers but showcases just how far the camera phone has come since the iPhone first came onto the market in 2007.

Winners were chosen from thousands of entries across 14 categories, including travel, lifestyle, architecture, nature and animals.

This year’s Grand Prize went to Ivan Silva from Mexico. His image, “Heroe” (pictured top), of a little boy in a Lionel Messi soccer jersey jumping for joy, was shot on an iPhone 12 Pro.

Scroll down to see a selection of winners from this year’s competition.

