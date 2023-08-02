Cindy Crawford recreates her iconic Pepsi ad in ‘One Margarita’ music video

By Scottie Andrew, CNN

(CNN) — TikTok’s song of the summer, the ecstatically explicit “One Margarita,” just got a raucous new music video — with a cameo from none other than supermodel Cindy Crawford.

The fashion icon’s appearance in the video for the TikTok-approved anthem was a surprise: The song, originally a freestyle by TikTok personality-turned-rapper That Chick Angel, is an ode to a margarita’s power as an aphrodisiac that increasingly loosens one’s inhibitions with every sip.

In the music video, Crawford recreates her famous 1992 Pepsi Super Bowl ad, in which she visited a dusty vending machine at a general store to grab and gulp a cold Pepsi while young boys ogled her. In “One Margarita,” a thirsty Crawford again hops out of a sports car, her hair perfectly tousled, in search of a cold drink. She stuns the patrons of a Mexican restaurant by quickly downing an entire margarita (made, of course, with Casamigos, the tequila brand co-founded by her husband, Rande Gerber) before getting bumped out of the frame by That Chick Angel, aka Angel Laketa Moore, a comedian and podcast host behind the new hit song.

With one margarita, Moore raps, she’ll “open her legs.” By the time she’s had five margaritas, well, even her partner is feeling open to experimentation.

“One Margarita (The Margarita Song)” was originally improvised by Moore on the spot in May. She and her “Here’s the Thing” co-host KevOnStage (Kevin Fredericks) were discussing a clip of evangelical Christian preacher Sister Cindy proselytizing to students at Louisiana State University about how buying a woman one margarita could cause her to “spread her legs.”

The clip so tickled Moore that she requested Fredericks drop a beat.

“This sounds like a rap song,” she said before proceeding to rap, driving Fredericks to dissolve into giggles.

The clip was remixed by Casa Di, the name used by producers Steve Terrell and Carl Dixon, per Wired, who threw a new beat underneath Moore’s verses.

Two months after the remix hit TikTok — it’s since been used in more than 274,000 videos on the app — the rapper Saucy Santana hopped on the track, with an expanded verse from Moore about getting freaky in a Mexican restaurant, and a music video to match.

Crawford’s alluring ad has been revived for new audiences before: In 2016, she was rendered as an emoji for a new version of the ad; the same year, she and James Corden parodied it on “The Late Late Show.” And in 2021, she recreated the ad again — in the same white tank top and denim cutoffs — in a photoshoot to raise funds for the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, where she said her brother was treated for leukemia.

