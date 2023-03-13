Lady Gaga wows Oscars in fresh off the runway Versace gown

Oscar Holland, CNN

Lady Gaga took the term “fresh off the runway” to another level at the Oscars by arriving at Sunday’s ceremony in a gown Gigi Hadid had debuted for Versace just three days earlier.

Nominated in the best original song category for “Hold My Hand,” from the box office smash hit “Top Gun: Maverick,” the singer wowed in an all-black look straight from the Italian label’s Fall-Winter 2023 collection.

Featuring a semi-transparent tulle bustier top that showed off several of Gaga’s tattoos, the gown had been unveiled at a star-studded show at Hollywood’s Pacific Design Center on Thursday.

Choosing to skip last month’s Milan Fashion Week, Donatella Versace instead sent slick, 90s-inspired black tailoring down a runway framed by the Hollywood Hills. “For me, Los Angeles is a natural home for us because we share the DNA of energy, power, creativity, and imagination,” she said in a press release. The heavily referential collection was full of nods to the house’s storied history: From the hourglass shaped tailoring — a favorite silhouette of Versace since the 1990s — to the Medusa hardware debuted in 1995.

Gaga’s voluminous pleated skirt, which skimmed the Dolby Theatre’s champagne-colored carpet as she entered the venue, was embellished with the sparkling Greek motif detail at the front.

The singer added to the goth glam aesthetic with sultry eye makeup and bright red lipstick. She also put her own spin on the look with diamond-laden Tiffany & Co. jewels, including stud earrings, a ring, a bracelet and a vintage platinum necklace from the luxury brand’s archives.

It was an eventful entrance for the star, who at one point rushed to help a photographer who had taken a fall while brushing past her. She was also seen embracing “The Banshees of Inisherin” actor Brendan Gleeson and posing for photos with her nominated song’s co-producer and co-writer, Michael Tucker (who goes by the name BloodPop).

After a quick costume change, Gaga continued the all-black theme as she took the stage to perform “Hold My Hand.” In keeping with her stripped-back rendition of the song, she kept things simple in a black T-shirt, ripped jeans and a pair of Converse sneakers. She also opted for a more natural look, removing her make-up.

This was the singer’s third nomination in the best original song category, having previously been recognized in 2016 for “Til It Happens to You,” from “The Hunting Ground,” before winning the award with “Shallow,” from “A Star is Born” three years later. She is also one of the few people to receive nominations in both music and acting categories, having been nominated for her lead performance in the latter movie.

On Sunday, as at January’s Golden Globe Awards, the singer found herself up again against Rihanna, who co-wrote “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Yet, both awards ultimately went to the song “Naatu Naatu” from the Indian movie “RRR,” marking historic first wins for a Telugu-language production.

