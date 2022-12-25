This dog was abandoned at the San Francisco airport. Then a pilot adopted him

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

A dog abandoned at the San Francisco airport has found a forever home with a United Airlines captain, according to the San Francisco SPCA.

A pup named Polaris had arrived to San Francisco with a traveler from an international destination. But the dog was abandoned at the airport when “the customer chose to continue traveling on without his animal,” the San Francisco SPCA said in a December 16 news release.

United Airlines “worked to ensure the puppy completed necessary requirements to enter the United States, including a quarantine period,” said the nonprofit in the release.

And after completing quarantine, the pup has found a forever home with United Airlines Captain William Dale, according to the release. On December 15, the airline hosted a festive adoption party at the airport to celebrate Polaris’ adoption. The airline also donated $5,000 to support the San Francisco SPCA’s mission.

“United’s Customer Service team took on quite a challenge to ensure Polaris would be safe, healthy, and find a loving home,” said Lisa Feder, SF SPCA chief of rescue and welfare.

“From the moment Polaris landed in our care, our entire SFO United team cared for him 24/7 until we were able to get permission to keep him safely in the US,” said Vincent Passafiume, director of customer service at United Airlines, in the release.

“It’s a great feeling to see this story come full circle and that Polaris will have a loving home with United Airlines Captain Dale and his family — just in time for the holidays.”

