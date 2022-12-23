10 celebrity outfits that won the red carpet in 2022

Hanna Pham and Leah Dolan, CNN

The 2022 red carpet circuit — filled with experimentation, self-expression and play — was one to remember.

The year saw a notable uptick in celebrities dipping into archival fashion, with some moments — namely Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe gown at the Met Gala — proving more controversial than others. Meanwhile, many red carpet attendees appeared to adopt an an “anything goes” approach — from Brad Pitt’s opinion-dividing linen skirt suit to Julia Roberts’ playful dig at co-star George Clooney.

But amid the sartorial chaos (Heidi Klum’s worm costume deserves an honorable mention) were numerous chic, standout fashion moments.

Scroll down to see our pick of the top 10 red carpet looks of 2022.

Zoe Kravitz in Oscar de la Renta at ‘The Batman’ premiere in New York

The global press tour for “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravtiz, was filled with sartorial nods to the film’s characters. But the apex of the red carpet circuit, spanning three countries, had to be Kravitz’s Oscar de la Renta gown worn to the film’s New York City premiere. The column dress featured a gothic corset detail along with two bust panels shaped like cat silhouettes in honor of Kravitz’s role as Catwoman.

Blake Lively in Versace for the 2022 Met Gala

In May, celebrities interpreted the Met Gala theme, “Gilded Glamour,” in a multitude of ways, with some opting for more historical accuracy than others (Kim Kardashian’s controversial Marilyn Monroe dress was plucked from another era entirely). Meanwhile, Blake Lively’s gown was an undisputed triumph and a symbolic tribute to the Gilded Age architecture of New York City. The custom Versace design was first bundled in an oversized satin bow, which was undone to reveal a long skirt that draped across the stairs. As well as the dress’ color, a homage to the patina of the Statue of Liberty, the ensemble included details of some of the city’s most famous landmarks from the Empire State Building to Grand Central Station. Even her tiara was a reference to Lady Liberty, with 25 stones to represent 25 windows of the iconic statue’s crown.

Emma Corrin wearing JW Anderson at the BFI Film Festival

This year, after rising to fame in 2021 while playing Princess Diana in season four of the Netflix’s drama “The Crown,” Emma Corrin cemented themselves as a red carpet risk taker. Whether it be the zany Loewe deflated balloon bra worn to the 2022 Olivier Awards or a custom Miu Miu 19th-century Dandy-inspired ensemble for the Met Gala (complete with top hat), Corrin has consistently shown how to prioritize fun and fantasy above all else. At the BFI Film Festival in London, Corrin arrived in a kitschy JW Anderson look fresh off the Spring-Summer 2023 runway. The goldfish dress, a one-shoulder mini dress with a bubble shape and glossy finish, is printed with a photo of an orange goldfish.

Jada Pinkett Smith in Jean Paul Gaultier at the 2022 Oscars

While Jada Pinkett Smith’s red carpet look was somewhat overshadowed by her husband’s notorious slap, the iridescent emerald green gown was one of the most visually arresting outfits of the night. Featuring a fitted bodice, a flared high neck, and a rippling, sculptural skirt, the gown — designed by Glenn Martens for Jean Paul Gaultier — was first unveiled on the runway at Paris Haute Couture Week in January.

Timothée Chalamet’s backless Haider Ackermann suit in Venice

“Call Me by Your Name” actor Timotheé Chalamet graced the Venice Film Festival red carpet this year in a backless, blood-red halter-neck suit by French designer and close friend Haider Ackermann to promote his new cannibal-romance film “Bones and All.” The daring outfit went viral, adding to Chalamet’s growing list of boundary-defying menswear looks.

Taylor Russell’s Schiaparelli corset in London

During the same press run, Chalamet’s “Bones and All” co-star, Taylor Russell stepped out to the film’s premiere at the BFI Film Festival in London in an equally eye-catching outfit. Russell’s dramatic head-to-toe Schiaparelli look, featuring a long-lined, full boned corset, was designed by the luxury house’s creative director Daniel Roseberry. Hand-sewn at the Paris atelier, Russell’s jacket took over 150 hours to create.

Anne Hathaway’s Armani Privé ‘The Princess Diaries’ moment in Cannes

At the Cannes Film Festival in May, Anne Hathaway reminded us of all her roots as Genovian Royalty in the 2000s “Princess Diaries” franchise. The actress looked ethereal on the red carpet in an all-white Armani Privé gown, completed with spectacular sapphire jewelry for the screening of the new film “Armageddon Time.”

Lil Nas X’s feathered Harris Reed look at MTV Video Music Awards

Rapper Lil Nas X once again redefined menswear with the help of Harris Reed. Lil Nas X turned heads at the MTV Video Awards in an elaborate black ensemble featuring a circular, feather headdress, a feather-adorned hoop skirt and pair of leather trousers underneath.

Zendaya’s classic Valentino gown at the Emmy’s

With the help of longtime stylist Law Roach, Zendaya, who regularly delights red carpet onlookers, stole the show once again at the 74th Emmy Awards in September. Up for Best Actress in a Drama for her role in “Euphoria,” the starlet looked the picture of glamour in a billowing, strapless black Valentino gown.

Doja Cat’s otherworldly Schiaparelli look at the Billboard Music Awards

At this year’s Billboard Music Awards, Doja Cat themed her outfit around her highly-nominated album “Planet Her.” The otherworldly look, featuring a golden Saturn-shaped purse and a sculpted corset with two vertically protruding horns, was from Daniel Roseberry’s sci-fi inspired “Planet Schiaparelli” collection — debuted at Paris Haute Couture Week in January.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.