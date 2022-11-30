Smells the cat presented with a Thanksgiving spread after TSA rescue from suitcase

By Forrest Brown, CNN

Turns out Smells the cat has a lot to be thankful for.

First, there was his news-making rescue by Transportation Security Administration officers, who saw the outline of the poor feline in a suitcase as it rolled through an airport X-ray security check earlier in November.

The ginger cat — who apparently sneaked unnoticed into the suitcase otherwise stuffed with bottles, wine glasses and a pair of flip flops — was fortunately not harmed.

Now Smells is getting pampered after the ordeal.

TSA sent out a tweet earlier this week showing Smells sitting in front of a delicious-looking Thanksgiving dinner.

The tweet reads: “Smells, the cat who @TSA recently rescued from a checked bag at @JFKairport after he snuck into a suitcase in an attempt to fly to Orlando, enjoyed Thanksgiving at home in Brooklyn. Apparently Smells was planning to chase after a big mouse he heard was running around Disneyworld.”

And it was quite the spread for Smells.

Not only was the cat presented with an entree, what appeared to be green beans and mashed potatoes with a generous serving of brown gravy, a nice glass of red wine wine was also at the setting.

However, Smells is pictured looking rather tentatively at the whole spread. Perhaps Smells was having an appetite for mouse after all?

